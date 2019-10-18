Sheffield Wednesday: How ex-Owls midfielder David Prutton rates his old club's chances against Cardiff City
Pundit David Prutton has tipped the Owls to become the first side to win at Cardiff City this season.
Only Preston North End (16) have won more home points in the Championship than Cardiff City (13) during the 2019/20 campaign.
But former Wednesday midfielder Prutton reckons his old club will prevail in South Wales on Friday evening.
Prutton, a regular Sky Sports presenter, said: "Cardiff are turning into a 'home' team in the Championship this year, which is strange because they were very good at picking up points on the road in their promotion season in 2017/18.
"Garry Monk will be pleased enough with the start he has had at Sheffield Wednesday, picking up 10 points from his five games so far. Despite Cardiff's good home form, I actually fancy the Owls to nick a win."
Eighth-placed Wednesday have won none of their last eight away league clashes against Cardiff (W0 D3 L5) since winning 2-1 in April 2007 under Brian Laws.
But the Owls head to the Cardiff Stadium in fine spirits after a good run of results. They will also be boosted the return of suspended duo Fernando Forestieri and Sam Hutchinson.