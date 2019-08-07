Sheffield Wednesday hold talks with Newcastle United over winger Jacob Murphy
Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of winning the race to sign Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on loan.
The Star understands the Owls, who are close to finalising a deal for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo, have held talks with the Premier League side over bringing Murphy in on a temporary basis.
But Wednesday face stiff competition to land Murphy, with a host of Championship clubs thought to be interested in his services. Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Fulham are reportedly keen on signing Murphy.
Ex-England Under-21 international Murphy has made 41 senior appearances for the Magpies since arriving from Norwich City for £10m in the summer of 2017.
But Murphy struggled to cement a place in the starting lineup under former Newcastle chief Rafa Benitez and spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion. Murphy featured 15 times for the Baggies, scoring two goals, as they qualified for the Championship play-offs.
With Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who controversially walked out on the Owls last month, having captured French winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice for a reported £16.5m fee, Murphy, a boyhood Magpies fan, has further slipped down in the pecking order for a starting berth at St James' Park. He is expected to leave Newcastle before tomorrow's transfer deadline.