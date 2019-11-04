A dejected Owls keeper Keiren Westwood after Rovers late two goals floor the Owls

Sheffield Wednesday hit with double blow, Cardiff City referee subject of heavy criticism, Stoke City face EFL punishment - Championship winners and losers

The top of the Championship table remains tighter than ever after another eventful weekend.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:20 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:38 am

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled from Sheffield Wednesday and their rivals this weekend.

1. L: Andrew Madley (Referee)

Madley came under criticism at the Cardiff City Stadium after awarding a soft 30th-minute penalty to Cardiff. Birmingham led 1-0 at the time, too, through Kristian Pedersen and went on to lose 4-2.

Photo: Dan Istitene

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. W: Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

After speculation surrounding his future resurfaced a few weeks ago, the Tigers forward let his football do the talking again - adding his third goal in a week following an impressive 3-0 victory at Fulham.

Photo: Ashley Allen

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. L: George Saville (Middlesbrough)

With Middlesbrough already trailing 1-0 at Derby, Saville let his club down massively with a terrible challenge on Krystian Bielik - stretching Boro’s winless run to eight and increasing the pressure on Jonathan Woodgate.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. W: Joe Ralls (Cardiff City)

Neil Warnock described the 4-2 win over Birmingham as one of the best results in his era. The Bluebirds boss heaped praise on hat-trick hero Ralls - more so because he played through the pain barrier.

Photo: Alex Davidson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3