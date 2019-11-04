Sheffield Wednesday hit with double blow, Cardiff City referee subject of heavy criticism, Stoke City face EFL punishment - Championship winners and losers

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled from Sheffield Wednesday and their rivals this weekend.
1. L: Andrew Madley (Referee)
Madley came under criticism at the Cardiff City Stadium after awarding a soft 30th-minute penalty to Cardiff. Birmingham led 1-0 at the time, too, through Kristian Pedersen and went on to lose 4-2.
Photo: Dan Istitene
Copyright:
2. W: Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)
After speculation surrounding his future resurfaced a few weeks ago, the Tigers forward let his football do the talking again - adding his third goal in a week following an impressive 3-0 victory at Fulham.
Photo: Ashley Allen
Copyright:
3. L: George Saville (Middlesbrough)
With Middlesbrough already trailing 1-0 at Derby, Saville let his club down massively with a terrible challenge on Krystian Bielik - stretching Boro’s winless run to eight and increasing the pressure on Jonathan Woodgate.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
4. W: Joe Ralls (Cardiff City)
Neil Warnock described the 4-2 win over Birmingham as one of the best results in his era. The Bluebirds boss heaped praise on hat-trick hero Ralls - more so because he played through the pain barrier.
Photo: Alex Davidson
Copyright: