Sheffield Wednesday: 'He is going nowhere' - Lee Bullen dismisses the prospect of Morgan Fox joining Sunderland

The Star understands Owls officials turned down a £200,000 bid for Fox from the Black Cats over the weekend.

Sources in the North East have confirmed Sunderland remain keen to add Fox to their ranks before the League One transfer window closes next Monday and are preparing to table a second bid.

Bullen said: “He won’t be going anywhere.

Owls defender Morgan Fox is wanted by Sunderland

“Certainly, if you ask my opinion, there’s absolutely no chance. We have one out-and-out left-back. I know Liam Palmer has been doing fantastically well at left-back.

“We’ve let Matt Penney go on loan. So no, no chance. We won’t leave ourselves short.”

Fox was booed by a section of the Hillsborough crowd when he made his appearance of the season in a 1-0 win over Luton Town last week. With first-choice full-back Liam Palmer currently sidelined by a back problem, Fox retained his place in the team for Saturday's defeat at Preston North End.

When quizzed on whether Fox has asked to leave the Owls, Bullen told The Star: "No, not one thing.

“He loves it at the football club. He’s got a good group of friends. There’s three or four of the lads live within a mile of each other down there. He has a good friendship group.

"His missus loves it. He’s not mentioned a thing to me. Not a thing.”

The former Wales Under-21 international, who kicked off his career with Charlton Athletic, joined the Owls for around £750,000 in January 2017. Fox has made 73 Wednesday appearances but he has fallen behind Palmer in the pecking order for a starting spot.

"I think he is in such a positive mood," said Bullen. "The amount of support Morgan has had has been excellent from a lot of supporters after the Luton game.

"Against Preston, I thought he was possibly one of our better players as well. He was defensively solid and kept going.

"The lad is honest and he has got a talent. He knows he has got areas he needs to work on. Absolutely.