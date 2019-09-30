Sheffield Wednesday: 'He is the best number nine in the Championship' - Barry Bannan makes big admission about in-form Owls star

Fletcher has been one of Wednesday's standout performers this season, hitting five goals in nine league starts.

The experienced forward has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet and is again expected to spearhead the attack when Garry Monk's side head to Hull City on Tuesday evening.

Bannan told The Star: "He is unbelievable. I would say he is the best nine in this league.

"He occupies defences week in, week out.

"He was up there with big Atdhe [Nuhiu] at Middlesbrough which gave him a bit of help and he thrived on that as well because Atdhe won a few flick ons instead of Fletch getting concussion every game!

"I am happy for Fletch. The strikers are scoring goals. Their confidence is a sky high and long may that continue."

The midfield dynamo went on to heap even more praise on Fletcher, claiming the Scotland international is the best he has played with in the air. Three of Fletcher's five goals have been headers from crosses into the box during the 2019/20 campaign. He and Nuhiu tore Middlesbrough's brittle defence apart in the Owls' thumping 4-1 win at the Riverside last weekend.

"He is probably the best I have played with in the air and I have played with Christian Benteke and big Emile [Heskey]," said Bannan. "I was with Benteke at Villa and I would say Fletch is better in the air than Christian.

"Before he came here, I used to think of him as more of a link up striker with very good technique. I didn't really look at him as good in the air so he took me by surprise.

"It's just his desire to go and win ball after ball. He is brilliant."