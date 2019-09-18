Sheffield Wednesday have the quality to target promotion - but mentality must change, says Garry Monk

Garry Monk believes Sheffield Wednesday can build towards promotion, but there needs to be a mentality change at Hillsborough.

The 40-year-old has arrived at a club reeling from two under-par seasons in the Championship and asked whether his authority would provide ‘the missing link’ between Wednesday and the Premier League, he suggested one of his biggest tasks was to alter the mindset of players who had played through those disappointments.

Monk said: “The nucleus of this squad have been there before, they have the quality to do it [get promoted], but maybe in the past couple of years they haven’t believed in themselves enough to go on and do it.

“It’s over to me as a manager and the staff and themselves to make them see how they do that.”

His reign got off to a promising start in a comfortable 2-0 win over faltering Huddersfield Town on Sunday, but with much-fancied Fulham next up, time will not wait for the Monk revolution to kick into gear.

Premier League Everton arrive at Hillsborough in a Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday, before another daunting trip to fellow play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough.

“I don’t know what’s gone before,” he said. “But for whatever reasons they are, they haven’t reached the sort of levels these sorts of players should reach.

“You’re in a league where it’s very difficult to do that week in, week out.

“We know about them as players, we know what they can do, but it’s about doing it regularly, consistently, game after game after game after game.”

New faces Kadeem Harris and Julian Borner have made a positive start to life at Wednesday and their like have a key role to play in a sea-change in attitude at Middlewood Road, according to the former Birmingham boss.