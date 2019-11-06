Sheffield Wednesday have the experience to bounce back from late Blackburn horror show, says winger

Jacob Murphy has backed Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the visit of Swansea City

The Owls looked to be heading further into the early days promotion mix when Murphy headed in Steven Fletcher’s crossbar-striking flick in the 83rd minute before a lapse in defensive concentration saw the home side claim the points in a 2-1 win.

The defeat saw Wednesday fall from the Championship play-off places. On Saturday they welcome a Swansea City side flying high in fourth and Murphy, who has been mooted for a more prominent role in the coming weeks, says the time is now for the side to react.

“We need to put the game behind us, restart and go again, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“It’s an experienced dressing room. Pretty much everyone in that team has got over 150 games worth of experience. We know what we’ve got to do, we know we’re in a good position and that we can do a lot of damage in this league.”

Saturday’s clash takes the Owls into the final international break of 2019 and Garry Monk will hope to have midfield talisman Barry Bannan back for the visit of the Swans after he missed out in Lancashire with a groin injury.

The former Swansea boss cited Bannan’s importance to the side last week and Murphy noted the impact his absence had on the side, who failed to create enough chances against an out-of-form Blackburn.

“You can see that he’s got that quality to pick out a pass and at set plays,” said the winger, “for a little guy he’s a really big leader and we did miss him.