Sheffield Wednesday have bid rejected for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna

The managerless Owls are keen to strengthen their defence before today's 5pm transfer deadline and tabled an offer for McKenna earlier this week.

But despite recently submitting a transfer request, McKenna flew to Croatia with the Pittodrie club on Wednesday ahead of the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie with Rijeka.

Queens Park Rangers are also believed to have had a bid rejected for the 22-year-old, who is contracted to Aberdeen until 2023.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Speaking yesterday, Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “Clubs have had every opportunity to put their best foot forward over the past few weeks.

“Any club who is trying to deal so close to the game shows a total disregard for us, on the eve of such an important game.

“It is hardly ideal preparation. It is a Europa League game, a very important game, and these clubs have had the whole summer to do a deal and there is a degree of anger, frustration and contempt towards these clubs for trying to put their best foot forward now."

McKenna has seen big-money offers from Aston Villa, Stoke City, Swansea City, Hull City, Celtic and Nottingham Forest knocked back in previous windows.

"I have spoken to Scott, probably, more than any other player in the past couple of weeks," said McInnes.

“He has had a lot to content with and there is a degree of sympathy from myself but he is an Aberdeen player and he has to continue to act like an Aberdeen player and to perform for us, unless I am told differently.

“I have such a high regard for the boy. He is the best of the lot, in terms of personality and we want the best for him.

“No doubt his move and everything will come for him in his career. Whether it comes in this window, clubs have had weeks, the whole summer to put their best foot forward, to try to get him.

“If it doesn’t happen in this window then I am pretty sure it will happen in the near future."