Sheffield Wednesday great Carlton Palmer backs Lee Bullen for full-time manager's job

Bullen, in his third spell as caretaker boss following the controversial departure of Steve Bruce last month, has led Wednesday to their best start to a league season since 1996.

The Owls sit top of the Championship on goal difference after Saturday’s comfortable 2-0 home victory over South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley. They are one of only two second-tier clubs to have won their opening two fixtures this term.

And ex-England international Palmer has revealed his admiration for Bullen and believes the Scot deserves the chance to take the club forward.

On Bullen, Palmer posted on Twitter: "Should be given the chance IMO. I don’t want the usual suspects who are on the circuit. Give it to a man that is passionate about the club and has tasted success at the club and as an affinity with the supporters.

"Not getting carried away but I think for his service and loyalty to the club over the years he should be given the job until Christmas. If he is in the play-off position, then to the end of the season. I happen to like lee as a bloke straight and hard working and does not take any s**t."

Although Bullen has made it clear he would like the manager's role on a full-time basis, he is remaining coy regarding his prospects.

"It is for other people at the club to make any sort of decision on that and I am sure they are relatively happy with the way things are going at the moment," he said.

"I will come in on Monday morning and prepare a training session and try to beat Millwall next week and that is all I can do.

"As a coach, you control what you can control and that is picking a team and trying to keep players fit.