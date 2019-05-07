Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood reportedly offered deal by Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been offered a contract by recently relegated Huddersfield, according to Football Insider.

The football website report that Westwood, who is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, has been handed an offer by Town who are looking for goalkeeping recruits ahead of their return to the Championship next season.

Keiren Westwood.

Huddersfield shot stopper Jonas Lossl confirmed that he will be leaving the club after their 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend, meaning the Terriers are in the market for a ‘keeper.

Experienced Championship man Westwood has been offered a new deal at Wednesday by boss Steve Bruce, who says the two parties are in negotiations.

The 34-year-old was frozen out at Hillsborough in the first half of the campaign under former manager Jos Luhukay, as Cameron Dawson took the number one spot.

He returned to the starting team at the turn of the year however, as caretaker boss Lee Bullen brought Westwood and midfielder Sam Hutchinson back into the fold.

The Owls man has put in a number of stellar performances since his return to the starting team, not least in Wednesday's final day defeat to QPR where he saved a penalty from Eberechi Eze.