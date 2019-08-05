Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood out of Saturday's Yorkshire derby with Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday will be without their number one goalkeeper for their Yorkshire derby with Barnsley on Saturday after Keiren Westwood was slapped with a one match ban for his red card at Reading.
Westwood was shown a red card by referee James Linington after a tangle with his own defender Moses Odubajo saw Reading forward Mo Barrow brought down just outside the area with ten minutes to go.
Speaking after the match, caretaker manager Lee Bullen claimed Westwood had said he ‘hadn’t touched’ Barrow and that the club were considering an appeal, which they appear to have decided against.
Cameron Dawson, who leapfrogged Westwood as the club’s number one option under the management of Jos Luhukay last season, will take the gloves on Saturday, with the club’s only other senior keeper, Joe Wildsmith, injured in pre-season.
Despite Westwood’s dismissal the Owls managed to take three points from their trip to Berkshire, with substitute Lucas Joao scoring in the final moments to give his side a 3-1 win.