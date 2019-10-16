Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood joins Cheadle Town board
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has joined the board of non-league Cheadle Town.
The club, who currently sit 18th in Division One South of the North West Counties League, announced that Westwood will be joining as a member of their executive board.
Westwood, who grew up in nearby Wythenshawe, started playing for non-league Mossely AFC after being released by Manchester City.
Cheadle Town said that Westwood will be helping to drive the club to its next phase of development.
A club spokesperson said: “Our vision to reach the national league is no secret and so Chairman Craig Brennan has set out to build a high performing board to drive the club strategy forward. Cheadle Town FC’s off the pitch performance is just as important as what the club achieves on the pitch.
“The club’s board already includes an operations director, a lawyer, a serial entrepreneur and now a successful professional athlete, that coupled with an amazing team of staff, players and volunteers means the club is well-placed to achieve its goals.”
After leaving Mossely AFC, Westwood joined Carlisle United, Coventry City and Sunderland before his transfer to Sheffield Wednesday in July, 2014.
The 34-year-old has made 10 Championship appearances so far this season, keeping three clean sheets.
Westwood said: “Non-league football is something I have always followed, having played non-league myself very early I my career and also having lots of friends who play non league football means I’m always checking results and interested in what’s happening.
“When Craig explained his vision for the club and how he wanted to create a professional football club whilst keeping the community ethos, it really interested me and I know my experience, knowledge and network will add plenty of value.”
Chairman Craig Brennan said “Keiren has had a brilliant career as a professional footballer and his level of achievement and professionalism will add so much value to the club, Keiren has plenty of ideas and will no doubt want to start seeing these implemented.
“Keiren is sharp and doesn’t like things done half-heartedly, exactly the sort of person we want involved in Cheadle Town FC!”