Sheffield Wednesday: Goal hero Massimo Luongo looks to future after Wigan Athletic triumph
Owls midfielder Massimo Luongo has expressed his delight after scoring for the first time since his summer move from Queens Park Rangers.
Luongo marked his first Championship start for Wednesday in style, hitting a 57th minute winner in Saturday's battling victory over Wigan Athletic.
The 27-year-old, recruited in a £1m deal from QPR, lashed home from 15 yards after a neat pull back from Adam Reach.
Luongo told The Star: "I was pleased to get on the scoresheet. I always want to improve my goal-scoring record and get it up and just be a threat more."
The Owls huffed and puffed in a drab first half. They lacked quality in the final third and did not force Latics goalkeeper David Marshall into one save.
The closest Wednesday came to scoring was when stand-in captain Barry Bannan struck the post with a fine 25-yard strike.
"It was not a great game," acknowledged Luongo. "I couldn't get into it in the first half.
"I think we needed a little bit of a wake-up call and a push in the second half.
"We came out flying and pressed well.
"I think my goal was the reward of us working harder and being a bit more assertive in the final third.
"Everyone did their jobs a little better and the result was a goal."
Luongo will be hoping he has done enough to retain his place in Garry Monk's starting XI. Monk faces a midfield selection headache after the international break as he will be able to call upon Sam Hutchinson again after the former Chelsea youngster sat out the Wigan clash due to a one-match suspension for collecting five bookings.