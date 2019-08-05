Sheffield Wednesday interim manager Lee Bullen

Sheffield Wednesday given food for thought in managerial hunt, Leeds United star the key man again as West Brom fluke Nottingham Forest win - Championship winner and losers

Championship football returned to our screens this weekend - and boy was it back with a bang!

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 11:51

Sheffield Wednesday began their campaign with a 3-1 win at Reading, with Lee Bullen staking a claim to become the club’s next permament manager following the departure of Steve Bruce.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action-packed weekend in the second tier.

1. W: Matt Phillips

Phillips had luck on his side during West Brom’s opening day win at Nottingham Forest. Instead of finding the head of his teammate, the winger’s cross dipped over Aro Muric. Brutal, given it proved to the winner in a 2-1 victory.

2. L: Neil Warnock

‘Welcome back to the Championship,” joked Warnock himself. While he didn’t entirely blame the referee for the defeat, he was left unhappy by him. Oh, how we have missed his entertaining post-match press conferences.

3. W: Queens Park Rangers

If you haven’t seen Eberechi Eze’s winner against Stoke City, then look it up now. A combination of nine successive passes set Eze away, who produced a fine solo run to finish from the edge of the box.

4. L: Fulham

Credit should probably go to Barnsley for an impeccable display, however given Fulham were among the pre-season favourites to be promoted, a defeat on the opening day of the season isn’t what new boss Scott Parker had hoped for.

