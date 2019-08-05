Sheffield Wednesday given food for thought in managerial hunt, Leeds United star the key man again as West Brom fluke Nottingham Forest win - Championship winner and losers
Championship football returned to our screens this weekend - and boy was it back with a bang!
By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 11:51
Sheffield Wednesday began their campaign with a 3-1 win at Reading, with Lee Bullen staking a claim to become the club’s next permament manager following the departure of Steve Bruce.
Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action-packed weekend in the second tier.
