Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk will have a big input into the Owls' transfer business

New manager Garry Monk will have a big say in the Owls' transfer business, The Star understands.

By Dom Howson Thursday, 12th September 2019, 13:49 pm Updated 5 minutes ago

Monk is expected to be heavily involved in the recruitment process along with head of recruitment David Downes, recruitment analyst Dean Hughes and club advisor Amadeu Paixao.

But Wednesday owner and chairman Dejphon Chansiri will ultimately have the final call on their transfer activity.

Speaking to this newspaper back in January, Chansiri said: "I have done the same with every coach.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri, left, and Garry Monk

"It is down to the coach to identify players but, of course, I still have the final say."

The transfer market for the Premier League and Championship closed in the second week of August, meaning Monk will have to work with the squad at his disposal until the New Year.

Monk, appointed as Steve Bruce’s permanent successor last week, said: "January is a long way away.

"We are not in the summer window any more; we are in the early stages of the season and this is the squad.

"I am very happy to be working with the squad and there is a lot in there to work with and we can give them an opportunity. When we get closer to that side of it, we can see what we can do and if we need anything at all."

Speculation was rife that the Owls offered the manager's job to Danny Cowley prior to Monk's appointment, with one report in the national media claiming he rejected the role "due to reservations over how much control he would have in the recruitment of players".

But The Star understands those suggestions are wide of the mark and that Cowley was never offered the Wednesday job. Cowley has repeatedly stated there was no approach from the Owls to his previous club Lincoln City.

The 40-year-old was named Huddersfield Town's new boss on Monday. He initially turned the Terriers job down as he was originally offered the role as head coach rather than manager.