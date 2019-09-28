Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk provides injury update on key Owls duo

Owls midfielder Sam Hutchinson was taken off in the first half at Middlesbrough

The holding midfielder was forced off with a knee injury in the first half of Saturday's emphatic 4-1 victory at Middlesbrough. Hutchinson has yet to miss a Championship match this season.

"Sam just landed a little bit awkward and jarred his knee after jumping up for a header from a set piece," manager Garry Monk told The Star.

"He is alright. He said he was fine but you have to make a decision as a manager.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He felt he could have carried on but I am always the type that has to make those decisions where I feel I don't want any doubts on the pitch. I want a player to feel like he can go at his maximum without any niggles.

"I just felt it was the type of game where we needed everyone at 100 per cent.

"Players don't like it but that's my job and I have to take that responsibility myself. Sometimes you have to take it out of players' hands. I felt that was what was needed.

"Of course, he wanted to carry on but the respect was there. You always explain your decisions and, at the end of the day, it is my job to make those decisions."

It remains unclear if club captain Tom Lees will be fit to face the Tigers at the KCOM Stadium on Tuesday night. The centre-back has sat-out their last four league fixtures due to a hamstring problem.

"We are taking it day-to-day with him," said Monk. "He is a strong boy and is eager. He has trained in the last couple of days and that has gone really well.