Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk poised to take over as Owls boss
Garry Monk is expected to be unveiled as Sheffield Wednesday's new manager at a press conference this afternoon.
Monk has been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham City at the end of last season. The 40-year-old was relieved of his duties at St Andrews' in June after just over a year in charge of the Championship club.
The former Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Leeds United boss helped the Blues avoid relegation after joining the Blues in March 2018.
Monk then led them towards the play-offs last season before the English Football League deducted the club nine points for breaching Profitability and Sustainability regulations. The Blues finished in 17th position, 12 points above the relegation zone.
Monk kicked off his managerial career at Swansea in 2014, replacing Michael Laudrup. The former Owls loanee guided the Swans to a top-8 finish in the Premier League.
After managing Leeds for a single season, Monk spent over two years at Middlesbrough. His final match in charge of Boro came against Wednesday on December 23, 2017 - a fixture Boro actually won 2-1 at Hillsborough.
The Star understands Monk is set to meet his new Owls squad this afternoon before holding a 4pm press conference at Hillsborough.
Wednesday have been searching for a new manager since Steve Bruce's departure over seven weeks ago. Lee Bullen was placed in caretaker charge of first-team affairs and steered the Owls to three victories from their opening six league matches.