Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk opens up on his winning return to the dugout

Monk, who had been out of work for three months prior to his appointment as Wednesday boss on September 7, guided the Championship club to a routine 2-0 win over second-from-bottom Huddersfield Town.

The 40-year-old, formerly of Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, lined his Owls team up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Adam Reach supporting Steven Fletcher in attack.

Fletcher maintained his fine start to the campaign by heading home early on to claim his fourth goal in seven league starts.

Garry Monk congratulates goal-scorer Sam Winnall after Wednesday's win against Huddersfield

Fellow striker Sam Winnall stepped up off the bench to seal maximum points as he glanced in man of the match Barry Bannan's superb cross with 18 minutes left.

On his return to the touchline, Monk told The Star: "I love it. I have been in professional football for 24 years and I live and breath football.

"I enjoy management a lot.

“To represent Sheffield Wednesday and stand here as the manager in that first game and have that backing behind you and see the attitude that the players showed is something you dream of.

“That is what you dream about when you go to bed last (Saturday) night and it becomes reality.

“You could see that unity and the players were giving everything for that shirt and the fans were responding. We are going to have ups and downs, but that is the key to success.

"Whenever this club has been successful (in the past), that is how it has been."

Monk was also quick to praise the attitude of his squad since he took over the reins from caretaker boss Lee Bullen.

"There's been doubts about this squad and these players for the last couple of years, for whatever reason.

"I don't know what's gone before, but maybe this squad haven't had enough belief to produce the quality we all know they have.