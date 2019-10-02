Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk offers injury update on in-form forward Steven Fletcher
Sheffield Wednesday top scorer Steven Fletcher is expected to be available for selection for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Athletic, after missing out on Tuesday’s trip to Hull
The five-goal forward, who has been an integral part of the Owls’ early-season form, was ruled out with an injured ankle as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.
Manager Garry Monk said that the injury is not serious, however, and that Fletcher is expected to re-join the ranks this weekend.
He said: “He went to clear a ball [at Middlesbrough] and landed a little bit awkwardly. He finished the game and it was only on Sunday that he came in and his ankle was swollen a little bit.
“The physios and doctors feel very confident that he’ll be available for Wigan.
“At this moment in time he’s in confident form, he’s scoring goals and you want people like that on the pitch.”
Fletcher was replaced in the starting line-up at Hull by Sam Winnall, who missed a golden chance to break the deadlock on 53 minutes when he misdirected a Moses Odubajo cross.
He was replaced by out-of-sorts Jordan Rhodes, with Atdhe Nuhiu also unable to make much of an impact on the night.
Monk said that the absence of Fletcher, who was once again overlooked for selection for the Scotland squad this week, was a factor in Wednesday’s defeat.
“Of course it was a big blow,” he said. “Fletch is probably our most in-form player in terms of goals and performance and especially with the confidence and the form he’s in. It will be a big boost.”