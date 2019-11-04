Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk makes big Owls claim

Owls skipper Tom Lees back in action for Owls U23s v Burnley at the Tameside Stadium ,pictured sharing a laugh with Burnleys Joel Mumbongo â€¦â€¦Pic Steve Ellis

The South Yorkshire club dropped out of the play-off positions after Saturday's defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

It was the third match running on the road where Wednesday have conceded late and thrown away valuable points. Tom Eaves’s goal with 18 minutes remaining denied the Owls a point at Hull City last month and Monk's men were also forced to settle for a point at Cardiff City after Lee Tomlin's controversial free-kick.

Those six dropped points in their last three fixtures away from Hillsborough would have seen Wednesday top the table.

Monk, whose side have taken 15 points out of a possible 27 and lost to by Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup third round, told The Star: "I can only speak for the 10 games I have had, but they (the players) have given a huge amount of effort in all those 10 games and we should have taken points in every single game.

"That’s the good thing, to know we are a good enough to win games and take points from every single opposition."

It appeared the Owls would leave Ewood Park with maximum points when Newcastle United loanee Jacob Murphy nodded them in front with seven minutes left.

But quickfire goals from defender Tosin Adarabioyo and substitute John Buckley completed the turnaround.

"We are talking about a five minute spell, and it shouldn’t over-ride what we have been doing," insisted Monk. "But we have to learn a lesson here.

"It’s not intentional, but in critical moments we have made a couple of mistakes and it has cost us.

"The players are disappointed, they have worked their socks off to get us in that position. We fought very hard, we knew it was going to be a tough game.