Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk lays down the gauntlet to Owls attack ahead of tough-looking Fulham clash
Boss Garry Monk is convinced there is plenty more to come from the Owls' forward line as he prepares for his first home match in charge of the Championship club.
Strikers Steven Fletcher and substitute Sam Winnall registered in Sunday's 2-0 success at lowly Huddersfield Town.
Fletcher has been one of Wednesday's standout performers this season, netting four goals in seven league starts, while Winnall staked his claim to partner the Scotland international in attack against Fulham tomorrow after producing an eye-catching second half display away to the Terriers.
Winnall capped a tireless performance by glancing home Barry Bannan's pinpoint cross to bag his first Owls goal in two years and Monk was thrilled to see the former Barnsley man get back on the scoresheet.
Monk, appointed the Owls' new manager earlier this month, told The Star: "I am delighted for him. Sam has been great.
"There’s still a lot of work for him to do. He has had a tough period with injuries, but the goal will do his confidence a world of good.
"We have good options in those positions, and there’s still work I can see with a few of them to get them in tip-top condition.
"But all of them are needed. They are all going to contribute throughout the season. That’s what they have to be ready for.
"There’s more to come from all the strikers, Steven Fletcher, all of them. It’s for me to help them understand what, and allow them with their ability and quality, to go and express that."
Should Monk stick with a 4-4-2 formation when they tackle Fulham, it is conceivable Winnall could play alongside Fletcher up front, leaving Adam Reach to battle it out with Jacob Murphy for a wide role.