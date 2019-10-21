Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk issues rallying cry to Owls stars ahead of Stoke City test
Owls boss Garry Monk has challenged his squad to follow the example set by Cardiff City by turning their home ground into a place that opponents fear coming to.
Monk's men were held to a frustrating draw in South Wales last Friday after substitute Lee Tomlin's controversial late equaliser.
The result maintained the Bluebirds unbeaten home record and means they have taken 14 points out of a possible 18 in their own backyard this season.
Monk, whose side entertain second-from-bottom Stoke City on Tuesday evening, said: "We need to try and make our home a fortress, like Cardiff have done. We were very unlucky not to be the first team to beat them at home this season.
"Our effort, spirit, commitment and some of our quality at times against Cardiff was very, very good. We need to carry that forward and that is the only focus for us."
Wednesday have recorded four points from Monk's two home league matches since he took over from caretaker manager Lee Bullen. His only Hillsborough defeat came in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Premier League Everton last month.
"We will prepare the team for how we think best to try and win a game at home," said Monk. "We would like to back up our last win at home with another win.
"They are all difficult games but if we play like we did against Cardiff and in most games then we are confident we have the belief to win any game."
Keiren Westwood (ankle) remains a major injury concern as the Owls prepare to host a Stoke side that will be searching for a third consecutive Championship win. Should Westwood fail to shake off the knock, academy graduate Cameron Dawson is set to deputise for the second match running.
Defenders Tom Lees (hamstring) and David Bates (hip) remain unavailable for selection.
The Potters are the first of a home double-header for Monk’s side, who entertain Yorkshire rivals Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.