Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk issues message to Owls fans after hard-fought Fulham draw

Owls boss Garry Monk

Trailing 1-0 at half-time to Tom Cairney's close range strike, Wednesday seemed destined to suffer their first defeat under Monk.

But substitute Atdhe Nuhiu salvaged a point for the Owls, stooping to head in a deflected Kadeem Harris cross in added on time.

Asked about his reception from the Wednesday faithful before kick-off, Monk told The Star: "It was brilliant. Much appreciated.

"I have had so much good will and support since I have been here and that is going to be vital this season.

"But I never view it about me. it is about this team and about this club. I am here to help this club and the players and that is how I view it.

"A club has to be united and together no matter what.

"Even when we were a goal down, the fans stuck right with the team. Of course, the team have to give them something to get after. There will be times when the team doesn't give us that but they still have to come with us so it was really good to see that and the reaction at the end."

Monk refused to criticise Fulham's time-wasting antics in the second half, saying: "I said to the players at the end of the game that those things are out of our control whether it is a decision for or against us.

"It's the away team's prerogative. They were one nil up and trying to delay everything.

"What I said to the players is, as frustrating as it is, we have to forget that and try and quicken it (the game) as fast as we can and get back in our positions. We have to be ready to start the game again rather than taking those vital seconds where the groups are complaining with other players. We have to forget about that.

"It is very hard do and I have been there myself where you feel an injustice sometimes or you feel it is not happening quick enough but all of that is out of our control. That will happen in every game.