Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk hopes for change in Owls fortunes
Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is desperate for his team's luck to change.
Monk's men have been on the wrong end of some bad refereeing decisions in recent weeks.
The Owls were denied a stonewall penalty at Hull City when Jacob Murphy was clearly upended by Eric Lichaj, Steven Fletcher had a goal wrongly chalked off for offside against Wigan Athletic and Lee Tomlin's late equaliser in Friday's draw at Cardiff City should have been disallowed.
Monk was left visibly annoyed by Tomlin's 87th minute leveller. Massimo Luongo was harshly penalised for fouling Tomlin and, from the resulting free kick, Aden Flint stood in an offside position and jumped in front of goalkeeper Cameron Dawson to impede his view before Tomlin brilliantly curled the ball over the Owls' wall and past Dawson.
"We can't do anything about the decisions," Monk told The Star. "I am not here to moan about it.
"It is frustrating because the decision against Cardiff and the one at Hull has ended up costing us points. It is frustrating when that happens but it is what it is.
"We just hope we get a little bit of luck and a few decisions start to go our way."
Tomlin's fine free kick maintained the Bluebirds unbeaten home record and extended the Wednesday's winless run in Wales to 12 outings.
Monk said: "We know we should have really come away with the three points. It is not an easy place to come.
"We know many teams will suffer here. I thought we did what we needed to do for the majority of the game.
"If we had taken one or two more of our chances, we probably would have been out of sight."
The Owls return to action at home to lowly Stoke City on Tuesday evening at Hillsborough. The Potters moved off the bottom-of-the-table after recording an impressive win over promotion-chasing Fulham.
Back-to-back wins has eased the pressure on Stoke boss Nathan Jones and left them just two points shy of safety.