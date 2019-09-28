Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk hails ‘job well done’ as aerial assault earns 4-1 Riverside rout
Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk congratulated his players on a job well done after a first half demolition saw them run out 4-1 winners.
An own goal and goals from Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher took the Owls into half-time with that three-goal lead.
With Fletcher and Atdhe Nuhiu up top Wednesday launched an aerial assault on the Boro defence, an area Monk had identified as a weakness.
“It’s very pleasing,” he said. “It’s one thing doing it on the training ground but it’s another taking it onto the pitch.
“I looked at Middlesbrough and felt there was a bit of a vulnerability on crosses.
“We delivered numerous crosses with quality and you can see with the movement, our goals came from those crossing situations, but you have to be ruthless with it.
“It’s something that we targeted and thankfully it paid off today.”
Boro never recovered and the score remained as Wednesday closed out an even second half. But it is the first the Wednesday faithful will remember, as two goals in the first six minutes set the Owls on their way.
Monk hailed a job well done and said: “First half, I said to the players at the end, they’ve set a standard there as to just how devastating they can be and the quality they can produce and that’s what we have to fight for.
“That was exactly what we wanted to do in terms of crosses into their box, good movement. Being clinical. Against Everton in midweek we had our chances but we weren’t clinical. Today we were ruthless and that’s what you have to be.
“There are areas we can work on and improve, but overall, you go away and you win by three goals with the possibility of even more, it means you’ve done a good job.”