Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk delivers warning to his players ahead of Middlesbrough clash

The 40-year-old, who will take charge of his fourth game as Owls boss at his old club Middlesbrough tomorrow, said he has been impressed with the squad since his appointment three weeks ago.

But the time to up the ante is now, he believes, and he has warned the squad not to slack off with first impressions already secured.

“I feel this is a really capable, quality squad,” Monk said.

“The competitiveness in the squad has been strong throughout every day I have been here.

“What I made clear to the players is that they need to maintain that competitiveness. It is not just about doing it for the period that a new manager is there. It is setting that standard to help us throughout the season.”

In his time at the club Monk has made it clear he believes there needs to be a mentality shift in the way the club go about their business if they are to achieve their potential.

He said: “I am trying to help the players understand the mentality side of it and what we want to be as a team.

Garry Monk salutes the Sheffield Wednesday support after his side's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

“I am pushing that standard but they have to, from within, push themselves and each other to maintain that standard. I have seen a good response to that and that is a starting block to them progressing and hopefully getting stronger throughout the season.