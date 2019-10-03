Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk delivers verdict on wing ace Kadeem Harris

The exciting wide man has made a strong start to his Owls career since arriving on a free transfer from Cardiff City, scoring two Championship goals and creating multiple chances for his team-mates.

But Monk, who will be seeking his first home win when Wednesday entertain Wigan Athletic on Saturday, is adamant the 26-year-old can get even better.

"Kadeem has done fantastically well and had a really strong start to the season," Monk told The Star. "It’s difficult for wingers generally - but especially young wingers - to get that consistency levels.

Owls wide man Kadeem Harris

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But, overall, I have been very pleased."

It is a sign of the respect opponents have for Harris that teams have started to double up on him defensively.

Monk said: "He has pace, power and an end product. If we can keep making that better, more consistent, that’s when players can reach their potential."

Wigan head to S6 on the back of a hard-fought home victory over Birmingham City. The result saw Paul Cook's side climb up to 19th, although the Latics have yet to win on the road this season.

"Physically, Wigan are a handful. At set-pieces they are a big danger, they score a lot of goals from set-pieces, probably one of the strongest in the league at that," he said.

"They work really hard, and we need to match that rate, and go above their determination if we want to have a chance of winning the game.

"If we do that, then that’s when we hope our quality can come out on the pitch and put us in a position to win the game.

"We need to make Hillsborough a fortress and take regular points there.