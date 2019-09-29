Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk delivers tactical masterclass as 'ruthless' Owls thump his former club Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday produced their best performance of the season to overwhelm Middlesbrough as manager Garry Monk enjoyed a memorable return to the Riverside.

Monk branded the Owls' first half performance as "exceptional". Other than Paddy McNair's thumping right foot half volley after a rare lapse in concentration from a set play, it was pretty much a faultless opening 45 minutes.

Monk's meticulous attention to detail and inside knowledge of Middlesbrough paid dividends.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a big decision to select Atdhe Nuhiu and Steven Fletcher in attack. Some observers expressed concerns over their lack of pace.

But as a combination, Nuhiu and Fletcher worked a treat. The pair terrorised Middlesbrough's centre-backs Ryan Shotton and Dael Fry, prompting home boss Jonathan Woodgate to take off left-back Marc Bola at half-time and throw on experienced defender Daniel Ayala.

By that point the game was already up.

Monk, who endured an unsuccessful six-month stint in charge of Boro in 2017, admitted post-match that he set up his team tactically to target the hosts from dead ball situations and crosses into the box.

Happy Owls Manager Garry Monk with Atdhe Nuhiu after their win over Middlesbrough

"I thought there was a vulnerability from them in those situations and it was for us to take advantage of it," said Monk. "It is alright saying it but you have to do it on the pitch and we did it really well."

Forget really well. The game plan worked to perfection. Wednesday played to their strengths and superbly exploited Middlesbrough's weaknesses.

No team has scored more headed goals (8) in the league than the Owls this season. And the visitors direct approach proved too much for Boro, who were the architects of their own downfall, conceding from routine set-pieces.

The tone was set in the fifth minute when Adam Clayton glanced Barry Bannan's corner from the left into his own net.

Wednesday played with a purpose and a plan.

Dominic Iorfa, a tower of strength at the back alongside the irrepressible Julian Börner, capped his best display in Owls colours in style by nodding home the second after an inch-perfect Bannan free-kick.

"Set-pieces are important in every single league but even more so at this level," said Monk. "Games can be won and lost on them. You can be winning a game comfortably and then lose it on a set-piece.

"We did a lot of work on them offensively and defensively from set pieces. I was not pleased with the defensive one we conceded from so we will have to correct that.

"But, overall, set pieces have been part of the foundation we have set and you have seen how effective we are when it is done right and the roles are clear."

Although McNair pulled one back against the run of play, Adam Reach restored their two-goal cushion, firing home good hold up play by Nuhiu to score for the third match running against his former club.

Fletcher then added a fourth, climbing above Middlesbrough skipper Fry at the back post to steer a header past Darren Randolph after a glorious Reach cross.

'Can we play you ever week?' chanted Wednesday's sold-out away following in the 36th minute. They enjoyed every single minute of their day out and so did the players.

It was the first time in over five years since Bournemouth away under Stuart Gray that the Owls had scored four goals on their travels.

In truth, it would not have flattered Monk's men had they found the back of the net two or three more times in a one-sided first period.

But Monk accepts Wednesday were a "a little bit disjointed" after the break. Striker Britt Assombalonga, who Monk signed for Boro a club-record £15m deal, missed two absolute sitters. If he had taken one of those chances, that potentially could have made things interesting in the final quarter.

Yet four matches into Monk's reign and the template has been set. The team's ruthless, clinical and devastating first half display has set the standards Monk wants his players to reach this season.