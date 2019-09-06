Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk coy on targets for season after taking manager's job
New Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk refused to set any targets for his side this season after taking the job on Friday.
Former Leeds United and Swansea City manager Monk was appointed as permanent successor to Steve Bruce.
And while Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri spoke of eyeing a top two finish, Monk himself set no goals after being asked of the expectations for the team.
"I think when you look at it, at the start of every season there are 15 or so teams where that's the ambition [getting to the Premier League],” he said. “You can’t get away from that.
"The process has to be, as we've discussed as big clubs do, improvement day by day. Take each day and try to improve the squad we have in terms of what we do on the pitch and daily training.
"We know it's a capable squad but there are a lot of capable squads in this league.
"It's about making sure we compete as high as we can, the quality comes through and we take it step by step."