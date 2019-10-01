Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk bemoans 'clear cut' penalty as Owls lose out at Hull City

Owls boss Garry Monkâ€¦..Pic Steve Ellis

Jacob Murphy was brought down inside the area by Tigers defender Eric Lichaj in the 82nd minute, but referee Andy Davies awarded a free kick to Wednesday just outside the box.

Hull boss Grant McCann confirmed that Lichaj had admitted it was a penalty after the game.

Monk said: “It was clear cut, one hundred per cent. I knew that at the time.

“The ref is in a good position, the linesman is in a good position, the fourth official is in a good position, somehow they don’t get it and we have to deal with that.

“Of course it’s frustrating. It’s clear cut, it’s not even close. You expect at this level to be given those decisions, but it’s done now, I can’t do anything about it, the team can’t do anything about it and we’ve got to live with that.”

The decision cost the Owls dear in a scrappy Yorkshire derby. Without in-form forward Steven Fletcher, left out as a precaution due to an ankle knock, Wednesday wasted a number of chances and lost to a 72nd minute Tom Eaves header.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk salutes the fans after the Owls defeat to Hull City

On the penalty shout, former Doncaster boss McCann said: “Eric said he thought it was a penalty, it was inside the box.

“You know what? You get that bit of luck sometimes. When you put everything into it, you deserve that.

“I don’t think we’ve had that slice of luck that we’ve needed. You get some, you don’t get some.”

Monk, who expects Fletcher to be fit for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Athletic, said: “You get those quite a lot in the Championship where its a very even scrappy game for both teams.

“When you’re playing a lot of games in those periods you often get a game when it’s very even, scrappy without too many clear cut chances in the game.

“If you think about it, we probably had a couple of the better ones.

“Unfortunately for us the one mistake we did make, we didn’t deal with the ball out wide well enough. They only had the one striker in the box, we didn’t mark him and we were punsihed heavily for it.