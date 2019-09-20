Sheffield Wednesday: Fulham boss Scott Parker delivers honest verdict on Garry Monk's Owls
Fulham manager Scott Parker has claimed they will face one of their stiffest examinations of the season when they lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
The Cottagers, lying in 11th spot in the Championship, head to S6 on the back of a four-match winless run in all competitions.
And Parker, who has a fully-fit squad to choose from, has warned his Fulham team not to take underestimate the Owls.
“It’s probably one of our toughest games," said the former England midfielder. "In Cardiff and West Brom [our last two games], we’ve played two of the toughest teams in the division and I put Sheffield Wednesday in that category as well.
"They have been in the league for some time and they understand their way around [the Championship].
"They’ve got some very good and experienced players who know their way around this league. At Hillsborough with their big pitch and big stadium it’s going to be a tough day."
Experienced midfielder Harry Arter is pushing for a first-team recall after serving a one-match suspension. He could replace Bobby Decordova-Reid as the Cottagers chase their second win on the road this season.