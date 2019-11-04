Sheffield Wednesday front man on playing up front on his own

Steven Fletcher spoke about playing up front on his own after Sheffield Wednesday's shock defeat at Blackburn Rovers

The Scot, who has been unlucky on a run of five games without a goal since their 4-1 win at Middlesbrough, spoke after his side conceded two goals in the last five minutes at Blackburn to cancel out his assist for Jacob Murphy’s late opener.

In a tight contest, Saturday’s goal came via Fletcher’s flick onto the bar after Nuhiu and Fernando Forestieri were sent on to support the 32-year-old against a war-torn Rovers defence.

Asked about the difference between leading the line solo or with a partner, Fletcher maintained he was happy in either role.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I’ve played in ones and twos all my career so it doesn’t really bother me, but obviously near the end it was nice to have a bit of help coming on.

“But like I say, it doesn’t really bother me. Whatever the manager asks me to do, I’ll do.”

The match was the sixth Fletcher has started up top alone in the eight league games he has played under Monk. When switching to a 4-4-2, Atdhe Nuhiu has been the man chosen to start alongside him - in the win at Boro and a home draw against table-topping Leeds.