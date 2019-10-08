Sheffield Wednesday forward primed for Kosovo double-header with Gibraltar and Montenegro
Sheffield Wednesday centre-forward Atdhe Nuhiu will be aiming to win his 14th Kosovo cap this week.
The giant centre-forward, who has claimed two goals in nine Owls outings this season, is part of Kosovo's 25-man squad ahead of their home double-header with Gibraltar and Montenegro.
The 30-year-old, an unused substitute in his country's European Championship qualifier with England last month, has previously scored twice at international level.
Kosovo, who only gained Uefa and Fifa recognition three years ago and failed to win any World Cup qualifier, put in a spirited showing last time out to the Three Lions, falling to a thrilling 5-3 defeat in Southampton. Although they became the first team to score three away goals in a competitive international against England since Croatia in November 2007, the loss was the Balkan country's first in 16 matches and leaves them third in Group A.
After entertaining Gibraltar in a friendly this Thursday, Bernard Challandes' side face Montenegro in a key Euro qualifier on Monday, October 14,
Kosovo’s match against Gibraltar kicks off at 5pm on Thursday and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with the Montenegro clash shown on the red button on the same channel at 7:45pm.