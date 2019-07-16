Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao 'hands in transfer request'
Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao has reportedly handed the club a transfer request after offers from two rival Championship sides fell below the club’s valuation.
A source ‘close to Joao’ told The Sun: “He wants to move on to a new challenge. He is disappointed the club have not allowed him to talk to other teams and if there is no solution soon he will be putting in a transfer request.
“Joao believes he is being overvalued out of a move.”
Any transfer activity is believed to be on hold at the Hillsborough club while the replacement for Bruce is unknown and Sheffield Wednesday were unavailable for comment on the Joao transfer request.
Outgoing manager Steve Bruce made no secret of his desire to move forwards out of the club in what he described as a ‘lopsided’ squad.
Prior to the squad’s warm weather training camp in Portugal, the Star understands the Newcastle-bound manager appealed to the club’s ownership to lower the valuations, allowing him to free up space in the changing room.
