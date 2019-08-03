Sheffield Wednesday forward attracting interest from rival clubs
Caretaker Owls manager Lee Bullen has revealed a "couple of clubs" have expressed an interest in signing Lucas Joao.
Centre-forward Joao, who stepped up off the bench to grab a late goal in the Owls' thrilling 3-1 opening-day triumph at Reading today, has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough in recent weeks.
Championship rivals Bristol City and Reading are reportedly keen on signing Joao before next Thursday's transfer deadline.
On Joao's future, Bullen said: "Good players always attract interest and we expect that.
"That's down to the chairman to make any sort of decision on that and ultimately it comes down to what offer is on the table.
"I'm not sure exactly of what has gone on.
"I am aware that I think there has been a couple of bits of interest from a couple of clubs but until anything happens he's a Wednesday player and long may he continue scoring goals in the last minute."