Sheffield Wednesday: Former Tottenham Hotspur man could 'play some part' for Blackburn Rovers in Owls clash

Lewis Holtby of Blackburn Rovers (right) is in contention to play against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

The former Schalke and Spurs man, who arrived in Lancashire on a free transfer in September, has been an important player for Tony Mowbray’s men, who are on a six-match winless streak.

Holtby has contributed a goal and an assist to Blackburn’s effort this campaign.

Asked about the fitness of the three-cap Germany international, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “He’s on the mend, he joined in with a bit of training.

“He’s a positive boy so if there’s no reaction from his bit of training today then he’ll train tomorrow and be in contention for the weekend.

“His injury came from nowhere really. He didn’t come off (against Huddersfield on October 19) with it, but he’s trained today and we’ll see whether it flares up or not.

“I would be pretty hopeful he’ll have some part to play this weekend.”