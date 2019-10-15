Sheffield Wednesday flop 'close to signing for Championship rivals'
Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Rodri is close to signing for Bristol City, according to reports.
The Spanish forward, now 29, arrived in Sheffield on loan from Barcelona in 2012 to much fanfare.
After scoring on his debut in a 3-2 win over Birmingham City he failed to live up to expectations, however, and a season-long deal was cut short in January after he was left out of eight consecutive matchday squads by manager Dave Jones.
Since his Hillsborough nightmare the forward has gone on to carve out a career back in Spain for the likes of Zaragoza, Almeria and Valladolid, splintered by an unhappy season in Germany for 1860 Munich.
He is currently out of contract after scoring 11 goals in 39 games for Cultural Leonesa in the Spanish third tier last season.
Reports in the south west claim Rodri has had a medical today with a view to signing ahead of Bristol City’s clash with Luton on Saturday. A trialist played in their behind-closed-doors friendly with Torquay on Tuesday.
The Robins had previously been linked with former Owl Gary Hooper, who’s move to Iranian outfit Esteghlal hit the buffers this week, and ex-Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony, who is understood to have been training with the Ashton Gate club.