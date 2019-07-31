Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri left ‘devastated’ after FA charge

Fernando Forestieri faces a lengthy ban

The 29-year-old was acquitted at Mansfield Magistrates Court in March of racially abusing Stags defender Krystian Pearce before a mass brawl.

But the Football Association reopened their investigation into the case following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings and have slapped Forestieri with a six-match ban and a £25,000 fine.

Forestieri, in a statement issued on the club's official website, said: "I am devastated and disappointed with the decision of the Regulatory Commission that has been published earlier today by the FA.

"I have now been the subject of allegations of racism for over a year and it has been an extremely stressful time for both me personally and also my family in both England and Argentina.

"Throughout that period of time, throughout both the criminal proceedings and the FA’s disciplinary proceedings, I have consistently and strenuously denied the allegations that have been made against me.

"Whilst I was shocked and saddened to face criminal charges regarding this matter, I was equally happy to be found not guilty of those charges in March 2019 by the Criminal Court and considered that to be the end of a very distressing time. As I said at the time, I felt vindicated by the decision of the judge.

"To discover I would then have to face an FA charge was devastating. But I truly believed that these erroneous allegations would be dismissed and my good name upheld.

"I am therefore extremely disappointed, shocked and saddened that the Regulatory Commission found The FA’s charge proven, despite having been acquitted before the Criminal Court and in respect of an act that I would find abhorrent if I witnessed it in any walk of life."

Forestieri, who netted in Sunday’s pre-season friendly draw with Espanyol, has appealed the FA's verdict and may still be available for selection for Saturday’s trip to Reading."I am not and never will be a person or a footballer who says offensive things by reference to race to my colleagues or other players, either on or off the pitch," he continued. "My mother taught me how to respect others and how important that is.