Sheffield Wednesday fanzine 'War of the Monster Trucks' back on sale this weekend after 14 years
There are a few things that make up a match-day routine. Whether it involves a packed-out pub, a lucky pair of pants or a quiet cafe, some things never change.
But for thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans, a change came in 2005 when the fanzine vendors were muted and the much-loved War of the Monster Trucks called it a day after 12 years.
That fanzine, named after the programme Yorkshire Television infamously chose to screen in preference to the post match celebrations of Sheffield Wednesday’s unlikely 1–0 League Cup Final victory over Manchester United in 1991, will be back on sale ahead of Saturday’s clash with QPR.
The fanzine retained a popular online presence in previous years but having been involved in the ‘All Wednesday’ fanzine last year, co-editors Paul Taylor and Steve Walmsley decided to resurrect the paper version.
The ‘All Wednesday’ efforts were inspired by the Matt Exton film of the same name and raised £2,000 for charity.
Paul said: “After selling the All Wednesday fanzine we realised that we’d really got the paper fanzine bug and wondered about bringing the paper WOTMT back.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“We asked the subscribers on our site and the Wednesday Twittersphere, there was unanimous support for a return to print. So we plan to produce three this season with any profits being donated to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.”
Steve added: “We have stayed true to the WOTMT tradition with a mix of articles, features and captions. We were delighted that loads of people sent us
articles in covering all sorts of Wednesday-related stuff.
Amongst the things coming under the spotlight in the captions are Barry Bannon’s and Steven Fletcher’s rumoured hair extensions, Chris Wilder and of course Steve Bruce”.
Issue 41 of War of the Monster Trucks costs £1.50 and will be available from sellers around the ground and in a number of local outlets. It is also available mail order – see www.wotmt.co.uk for details.