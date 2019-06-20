Sheffield Wednesday fans will love what the bookmakers have said about Owls' opening Championship fixtures
Sheffield Wednesday will start their 2019/20 Championship season with a trip to Reading at the Madejski Stadium.
The Owls learnt their Championship fate at 9am this morning as the fixtures for all 72 EFL clubs were announced.
Wednesday start their season with an away day on August 3 before hosting Barnsley at Hillsborough and then travelling to Millwall the week after.
Steve Bruce’s side then face Luton at home, Preston North End away and then QPR at home.
Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter seem quietly confident about their opening fixtures and the bookmakers tend to agree.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Data experts at Press Association have used the average of bookmakers’ odds to visuale when each team’s tougher and easier fixtures fall.
They base this on the aggregation of leading bookmakers’ current odds.
According to the data, Sheffield Wednesday have the easiest start of all Championship clubs; playing five of the six so called ‘weakest clubs’.
Derby County have one of the toughest opening schedules, playing three of the ‘stronger clubs’ and no matches against the ‘weaker clubs’.