Sheffield Wednesday fans think they know why Jordan Rhodes didn’t celebrate late winner
Sheffield Wednesday made it through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a late victory over Rotherham United.
Atdhe Nuhiu’s late goal was enough to set up a third-round clash against Premier League Everton, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice something unusual about the winner.
Nuhiu caused havoc in the Rotherham box, climbing highest to win a header from Kadeem Harris's cross, then poking home from the eventual melee.
The 30-year-old then turns away in celebration before being mobbed by his delighted teammates.
However, footage has emerged on Twitter that not everyone looked as please with the winner as Nuhiu.
Rhodes is pictured turning away and, seemingly walking off despondently as the ball hits the net.
Fans were quick to question why Rhodes was not celebrating the goal with some suggesting he had been pushed out of the way as the cross came in.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
One fan tweeted: “Rhodes reaction to the goal tells you everything you need to know about the guys passion for the club.”
Webber tweeted: “Just said the same. Disappointed.”
Ben Savage said: “He’s just been shoved in the back to score the winning goal in extra time if he had scored do you think he would have reacted the same.... nah.”
Wez Fielder tweeted: “Think he was just disappointed that it’s taken that long to score against Rovrum, know that we need to brush teams like that aside easily no matter what team we put out.”
Another fan commented: “Tbf he had just been shoved out of the way for a ball that was practically perfect for him to Head in the net. BTW I'm commenting totally on his reaction, not his overall form or performance.”
Daniel Fairchild said: “Think its obvious he doesn't want to be at SWFC...the interview at Norwich last season, trying to get the move there this summer.”