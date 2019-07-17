Sheffield Wednesday fans send Steve Bruce a message after unveiling huge banner outside Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday fans have unveiled a Steve Bruce banner outside Hillsborough after being named Newcastle United manager.
The 58-year-old was confirmed as Rafael Benitez’s successor at St James’ Park this morning on a three-year contract.
Assistants Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence have both followed him to Newcastle after all three resigned from their roles on Monday morning.
Sheffield Wednesday fans have continued to express their disappointment and frustration throughout the week as the Steve Bruce saga rumbled on.
Now, fans have unveiled a huge banner outside Hillsborough praising chairman Dejphon Chansiri and stating that the club is bigger than Steve Bruce.
The banner reads: “Mr Chansiri, thank you for your love and support. We are bigger than Bruce.
“Please choose a proven man. Chris Hughton, the fans’ choice’.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Bruce was named as Newcastle United manager this morning on a three-year contract.
He said: "I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United. This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.
“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”
Lee Bullen took charge of Wednesday’s impressive 4-0 friendly win over Northampton Town last night in Bruce’s absence.
Bruce spent just 18 games in charge of Wednesday after joining the Owls back in January this year.
However, the 58-year-old only took up the role in February; having been allowed additional time off following the death of his parents.