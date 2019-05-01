Sheffield Wednesday fans send one message to Blades after plane banner announcement 

Sheffield Wednesday fans have labelled Blades supporters ‘obsessed’ and ‘childish’ for organising a plane to fly over Hillsborough on Sunday.

Sheffield United secured promotion to the Premier League last Sunday after Leeds United failed to beat Aston Villa and Chris Wilder’s men beat Ipswich Town.

Sheffield Wednesday fans (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite a recent impressive run of form under new boss Steve Bruce, Wednesday failed to reach the play-offs and will remain in the Championship after a slow start under Jos Luhukay.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has even congratulated their bitter rivals on promotion; releasing a statement via the club website saying they 'wish United well'.

However, one Sheffield United fan decided to taunt the Owls by fundraising for a plane banner to fly over Hillsborough during their game against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

It was announced today that the fundraiser had surpassed its £780 pound target and Sheffield Wednesday fans have responded in expected fashion to the news.

Bev Pepperdine wrote: “Why not celebrate with their own fans? They just cant help loving Wednesday. So glad our chairman came out respectfully.”

Val Hartley wrote: “What a childish thing to do. So mature, donate money to charity.”

Matt Wynne commented: “Think this is pretty funny to be fair. However it shows the small club mentality they hold.”

Caroline Chambers said: “Childish... donate the money to charity!! And I would say the same if Wednesday fans were doing it to Utd fans.”

Andrew McGrath wrote: “ I have no interest in them whatsoever. Even when they should be enjoying their success they are still obsessed with us.”

A message on the group reads: “We’re there! Massive thanks to everyone who has contributed.

“This gofundme is staying open till 12pm Saturday so anymore donations over the required amount will go to the Children’s Hospital.

“Please continue to donate, you’ll still be part of the fund paying for the plane as well as donating to a worthy cause too. UTB”

Sheffield United can still win the Championship title this Sunday if they beat Stoke City away and hope Norwich City lose away at Aston Villa.