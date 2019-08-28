Sheffield Wednesday fans send message to Milan Mandaric after Bury expelled from EFL

Bury's EFL membership was withdrawn by the governing body at 11pm on Tuesday night following the collapse of a takeover and after the Shakers had failed to show they could pay their debts.

Bolton Wanderers’ future is also in jeporady with the English Football League giving them 14 days to find a buyer or prove their financial viability.

Football fans have united in support of both clubs with Sheffield Wednesday fans stating they could have been in a similar position.

The Owls were on the brink of extinction from the Football League themselves back in November 2010 and only narrowly avoided a winding-up order at the High Court.

Wednesday were in court in relation to an unpaid PAYE bill of £600,000 and were granted a 28-day adjournement.

The club were also facing a separate order relating to a hefty debt owed to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs but lawyers claimed they were on the verge of a takeover deal.

Days later, Milan Mandaric bought the club for £1 and struck deals with all Wednesday's creditors to wipe out the club's £30m debts.

Dejphon Chansiri (right) with former Owls owner Milan Mandaric, just before officially taking over Sheffield Wednesday

Mandaric agreed a £7m settlement with the Co-op Bank, who were owed £23million by the club, and five directors but former chairman Dave Allen Allen, owed £2.4m accepted a £1.5m offer.

Five years later, Sheffield Wednesday were taken over by a Thai consortium led by businessman Dejphon Chansiri after a deal worth £37.5m.

Chansiri, whose family owns Thai Union Frozen Group, said he had purchased the club with his own personal money and that the club was now debt-free.

Following Bury’s demise, Wednesday fans took to Twitter to once again express their gratitude to Mandaric and Chansiri.

One fan tweeted: “The #Bury story could have been #swfc if it wasn’t for Milan M.”

Another tweeted: “With what happened to bury doesnt half make you appreciate Chansiri more #swfc”

MikeyOwls said: “Gutted for Bury & Bolton. Massive loss to the footballing world. Something that should never have been allowed to happen. We were fortunate and saved from the same fate by the great Milan Mandaric. Forever grateful.”