Sheffield Wednesday fans reveal their biggest fear from the Steve Bruce Newcastle United saga

Last week, the 58-year-old emerged as a firm favourite to succeed Rafael Benitez at St James’ Park, despite just 18 games in charge.

Since then, the Owls have returned from their pre-season training camp in Portugal and beaten Lincoln City in their first friendly.

However, Bruce reportedly won’t take charge of the match tonight away at Northampton Tow, with Lee Bullen set to take charge.

This comes after Steve Bruce ‘resigned’ from his post as Wednesday manager yesterday morning, along with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Talks are still ongoing between Bruce and Newcastle United over the position with all Sheffield Wednesday fans wondering what will happen next.

However, even if Bruce does swap Sheffield for Newcastle, fans are more concerned about the season starting than finding a replacement.

Early bookies favourite Chris Hughton has rejected an approach by Sheffield Wednesday to replace Steve Bruce as the club’s manager, according to national newspaper reports.

According to Sky Bet's latest odds, former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola has emerged as the new favourite overnight - appearing seemingly from nowhere to odds of 7/4.

However, many fans are more concerned about what state the squad will be in as a new season looms, regardless of who takes charge.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ESPN editor, Dale Johnson tweeted: “Wednesday start their German tour on Thursday and play their first Championship game in just 18 days, and now they have no manager and have lost the two main first-team coaches. It's left a huge hole

“Chris Hughton has reportedly turned down the club, which leaves Wednesday scratching around for a manager from somewhere, and that man has to try and put his mark on the squad both in tactics and trust in a matter of days.

“Bruce's defection leads to so many questions about the direction of the club, and whether the new man will have control of transfers. It's left a gaping hole with so little time to fix, and fix well.

“The transfer window also closes in just over three weeks, leaving the new manager limited time to assess his squad and make signings - even if there is any space in the squad for this after Bruce signed three.

“It means a summer of optimism has been pretty much thrown away, leaving doubt and uncertainty. Wednesday fans have EVERY RIGHT to be furious.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to agree, fearing the uncertainty created by the Steve Bruce saga.

Matt tweeted: “How many days for us to rebuild? How many days for us to find a new manager?”

Paul tweeted: “Less than 3 weeks to new season, Yes 4 millions sounds good but this must upset our start and what price can you put on that, new manager new staff, new playing system etc

“Steve Bruce has done us big style taking all background staff with him.”