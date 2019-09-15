Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Yorkshire derby win over Huddersfield Town with special praise for one striker
Sheffield Wednesday fans have left the John Smith’s Stadium delighted with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town that has seen Garry Monk’s reign as manager get off to a winning start.
By Alex Miller
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 21:54 pm
Goals from Steven Fletcher and substitute Sam Winnall did the business for the Owls, who grew into the match after a scrappy first half.
Winnall’s impact seems to have especially pleased Wednesday fans, with many calling for him to be given more minutes in the new regime.