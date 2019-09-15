Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Yorkshire derby win over Huddersfield Town with special praise for one striker

Sheffield Wednesday fans have left the John Smith’s Stadium delighted with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town that has seen Garry Monk’s reign as manager get off to a winning start.

By Alex Miller
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 21:54 pm

Goals from Steven Fletcher and substitute Sam Winnall did the business for the Owls, who grew into the match after a scrappy first half.

Winnall’s impact seems to have especially pleased Wednesday fans, with many calling for him to be given more minutes in the new regime.

Sam Winnall celebrates scoring Sheffield Wednesday's second goal against Huddersfield Town