Sheffield Wednesday fans make transfer demand after 2019/20 squad numbers revealed
It’s just six days until the EFL Championship season returns for the 2019/20 season and Sheffield Wednesday fans are suitably excited.
Despite losing Steve Bruce to Newcastle United earlier this month, Wednesday have impressed in pre-season and there are a number of positive signs.
The Owls have welcomed Kadeem Harris, Julian Borner and Moses Odubajo and their soft transfer embargo has finally been lifted.
The Championship outfit had been operating under an embargo for several months after handing over their accounts for the 2017/18 season late.
But, following lengthy talks with the EFL, the Owls are understood to have satisfied the governing body's requirements and been given the all-clear to trade freely once again.
So, after Wednesday revealed their squad numbers for the 2019/20 campaign, fans all made the same transfer demand.
Somewhat predictably, the Owls have not filled the squad number 34, worn by Michael Hector last season.
The 26-year-old established himself as a firm fans' favourite while on loan from Chelsea last season, making 41 appearances and scoring two goals.
Hector enjoyed his time in South Yorkshire and at the back end of the 2018/19 campaign expressed his desire to join the Owls on a permanent basis.
But despite holding talks with Chelsea's hierarchy, Wedesday have yet to reach an agreement regarding Hector's future.
Fans are still hoping to see Hector in a Sheffield Wednesday kit next season and have been very vocal about this on Twitter.
Squad numbers
1 Keiren Westwood2 Liam Palmer 3 Morgan Fox4 Joost van Aken5 Kieran Lee6 Jordan Rhodes7 Kadeem Harris8 Joey Pelupessy9 Steven Fletcher10 Barry Bannan11 Sam Winnall12 Jordan Thorniley13 Julian Borner15 Tom Lees17 Atdhe Nuhiu18 Lucas Joao20 Adam Reach22 Moses Odubajo23 Sam Hutchinson25 Cameron Dawson27 Dominic Iorfa28 Joe Wildsmith42 Matt Penney45 Fernando Forestieri