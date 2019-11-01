Sheffield Wednesday fans loved how Fernando Forestieri and his son celebrated Halloween

The Argentina-born striker may be busy preparing for his side’s trip to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow but that didn’t stop him enjoying Halloween with his family.

The 29-year-old kept fans updated with his Halloween antics on his Instagram as he enjoyed trick or treating with his son.

Forestieri uploaded pictures of him and his son Santi outside Fox Valley Shopping Park with both of them dressed up as vampires.

Forestieri celebrating Halloween - Credit: fernandofirestieri Instagram

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then uploaded a second picture with his girlfriend Andria Evangelou and then a final picture of him menacingly holding up two kitchen knives.

Forestieri then uploaded an adorable video of himself and Santi trick or treating with the popular striker pretending to run away after knocking on the door.

Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to react to Forestieri’s Halloween activities as well as his spooky costume.

Mumu Murrie commented: “Quality! Happy Halloween Fessi.”

Alex commented: “Happy Halloween Nando. Should have come dressed up as yourself in the home kit as you scare every defender.”

Another fan said: “Nice to see you out at Fox Valley, lovely place Ponti’s.”

Forestieri will be hoping to make his first start for Garry Monk’s side since returning returning from a six-game ban.