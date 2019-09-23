Sheffield Wednesday fans lay into Fulham tactics, Leeds United star subject of criticism, Luton Town boss calls Hull inquest - Championship winners and losers

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...
1. L: Luton Town
The Hatters’ 3-0 defeat at home to Hull forced Graeme Jones to call a team meeting on Sunday. Jones pledged to spend “five hours minimum” watching the footage of the defeat back to identify the burning issues.
Photo: Stephen Pond
Copyright:
2. W: Alex Neil (Preston North End)
Neil backed his side to challenge the promotion places, and so far he is being proved right. Preston lie third in the table, just one-point off the top two after a first away win of the term at Birmingham.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
3. L: Ashley Fletcher
It was a brilliant header… the only problem is, it was at the wrong end. Not one Cardiff shirt was around Fletcher as he comically diverted Josh Murphy’s corner past Darren Randolph for the only goal of the game.
Photo: Jan Kruger
Copyright:
4. W: West Bromwich Albion
Well, West Brom fans can’t complain about the lack of entertainment this term. Still no clean sheet but they came from behind (twice) again to earn three points against Huddersfield to win 4-2 and sit one point behind the top two.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
Copyright: