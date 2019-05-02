Sheffield Wednesday fan’s charity fundraising page set up for city hospice passes £4,000 mark

A Sheffield Wednesday fan's fundraising campaign for St Luke’s Hospice has passed the £4,000 mark, less than 24 hours after being set up.

Wednesday fan James Lindsay launched the fundraising page after Sheffield United fans raised enough money for a banner to be flown over Hillsborough on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday fans

The banner, which will read ‘MIND THE GAP...THE CITY IS OURS!’, will fly over the stadium after Blades fans met the £780 target on a Go Fund Me page.

In response to the fundraising page, Wednesdayite James decide to call on fans on both sets of Sheffield’s footballing divide to come together and raise money for a charitable cause.

He said: “As Wednesday fans, we all love two things. Sheffield Wednesday and our City. Some of the residents of our City have decided to use their earnings to poke fun at the others.

“This page is here to show the City that charity means more than rivalry.

“I saw that St Luke's were doing a collection at the game on Sunday so thought this would help them out.

“There are more important things than rivalry and flying a plane over a stadium.”

After initially asking for £780 to be raised, the same amount needed for the plane banner, the fundraising total has now passed the £4,200 mark.

Sheffield United fans’ plane is due to fly over Hillsborough and Bramall Lane, where a beam back will be showing the Stoke City match, between 12:30-2:15pm.

Any additional money on the gofundmepage will go towards Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Chris Wilder’s men can still win the Championship title this Sunday if they beat Stoke City away and hope Norwich City lose away at Aston Villa.

For more information on the St Luke's Hospice fundraising page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wereallsheffieldarentwe